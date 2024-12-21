Two engineering students drown in waterfalls

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) Two engineering college students met with a tragic end by drowning near a waterfall in Kerala's high range district of Idukki on Saturday, police said.

The deceased students, identified as Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were studying in an engineering college located in Muttom here.

Police said it was not clear how the students fell into the Aruvikuthu waterfall, located a few kilometers away from the college.

The dead bodies were fished out from the waterfalls by the fire and rescue teams, they added. PTI LGK ADB