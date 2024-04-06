Two EPFO officials held over bribery in Thane

Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) Two staffers from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Maharashtra’s Thane city have been arrested for alleged demand and acceptance of a bribe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Saturday.

The arrest of Ravikumar Tukaram Telwade, social security officer and Dhirendra Satendra Mishra, assistant director, came on a complaint by a man, who used to run a car washing business.

The complainant said he had not kept the EPFO informed about the closure of his business. He had also not deposited his employees’ PF contributions with the authority, the ACB said.

The EPFO sent the complainant a notice for the recovery of Rs 7,69,104 towards the deductions from his employees and a penalty on the amount, the anti-graft agency said.

When the complainant met Telwade on Friday, the official demanded Rs 2 lakh to let him off the hook. Telwade agreed to do the job for Rs 1 lakh after negotiations and demanded an immediate payment of Rs 50,000, the ACB said.

After being alerted by the complainant, the agency laid a trap.

When Telwade accepted the money and went to Mishra to share the bribe amount, the two were caught, said inspector Santosh Ambike of Thane ACB.

The Kopri police have registered a case against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR