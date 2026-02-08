Two EVMs found in car near eatery in Solapur; ‘reserve’ devices, say officials

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, officials said on Sunday, clarifying that the EVMs were “reserve” devices.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering.

Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were “reserve” ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said.

All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said. PTI DC NR