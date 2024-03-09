Two ex-PSIEC officials arrested for illegally allotting industrial plots

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Six former officials of the state-owned Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation were booked, two of whom were arrested, for allegedly allotting industrial plots to their relatives and friends by misusing their official positions, officials said Saturday.

The land allotments allegedly caused a loss of Rs 8.72 crore to the state exchequer, they said.

Former PSIEC chief general manager SP Singh and former general manager J S Randhawa have been arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to a four-day remand to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for further investigation.

Those who have been booked includes SP Singh, J S Randhawa, former estate officer A S Kahlon and three others, a spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said.

The accused allegedly misused their official positions to allot industrial plots to their relatives and friends, thereby causing a financial loss of Rs 8.72 crore to the state exchequer, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Investigation showed that the PSIEC had allegedly not adhered to the prescribed norms at the time of allotment of industrial plots.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.