Two Excise Dept officials booked for Rs 5 lakh bribery demand in MP

Seoni (MP), Nov 12 (PTI) The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta booked an assistant commissioner and another officer of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Department in connection with a bribery demand from a liquor shop license-holder in Seoni district, an official said.

One of the two accused was held while he was allegedly accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant on behalf of his senior officer.

The accused are identified as Shailesh Kumar Jain, assistant commissioner of the Excise Department, and Pawan Kumar Jharia, assistant district excise officer, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Jharwade.

Jain had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh per month for ensuring the smooth operation of nine liquor shops of the complainant license holder, the police officer said.

Jharia received Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Jail at the liquor warehouse and informed Jain over the phone, following which the Lokayukta SPE team held him on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered against the two officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR ADU NSK