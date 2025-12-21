Two factory owners booked for human trafficking, bonded labour in Thane district

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against two owners of food manufacturing units in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forcing labourers to work long hours, denying them food and wages, and holding them captive for several months, police said on Sunday.

The Ambernath police on Friday registered an FIR under sections 143(3) (trafficking of persons), 127(4) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, an official said.

The complainant, a 40-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh, has stated that the accused, Nikki alias Krishna Kumar Agrahari and Nitin Tiwari, own food manufacturing units at Ladinaka and Bhendipada areas of the town.

"The accused allegedly forced the complainant and 10 other labourers to work for 15 to 16 hours every day. They were not provided sufficient food, and were compelled to continue working even when they were ill," the officer said.

The workers were allegedly treated as bonded labourers and were subjected to abuse when they demanded their wages.

"The complainant has stated that they were threatened, insulted, held captive and tortured whenever they asked for their dues," the officer said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU