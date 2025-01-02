Two factory owners booked in Ulhasnagar for employing children

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Two owners of a bag factory in Ulhasnagar in Thane district were booked for allegedly employing minors, a police official said on Thursday.

The case was registered after the factory inspector raided the premises on December 30 and found three children in the 12-17 age group employed there, the Vitthalwadi police station official said.

"A case was registered under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against factory owners Mahendrakumar Sahu and Mitilesh Sav, who are yet to arrested. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM