Two factory workers killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Two youths returning home from their workplace at a shoe factory in Agra were killed in a hit-and-run accident here on the Yamuna Expressway, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, Tarun Kumar (26) and Jackie alias Nirmal (30), were going towards their village, Paith Khera, on a bike when a vehicle struck them near Nagla Heta village on Tuesday evening. Both men died on the spot.

The police informed the victims' families and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The vehicle has yet to be identified. A probe is on in the matter.