Two fake doctors arrested in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), May 29 (PTI) Odisha police have arrested two persons from West Bengal, who impersonated as doctors and were running clinics in Ganjam district.

Paritosh Mistry (46) and Prasannajit Sarkar (27), natives of North-24 Parganas district of West Bengal, were arrested by police from their clinics at Ganjam town and Aryapalli on Wednesday and Monday, respectively, said a police officer on Thursday.

Mistry, posing as a dentist, has been running a clinic in Ganjam town for the last five years, while Sarakar posed as a medical practitioner and has been running a clinic at Aryapalli for the last two years. They were running the clinics in rented houses, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off about fake doctors operating in the area, police conducted raids on the clinics. During the raid, the two persons were unable to prove their educational qualification as dentist or doctor, said the police.

Mistry did not reveal his exact qualification during interrogation, said Sumitra Patra, inspector-in charge, Ganjam police station.

"We found the clinic was running illegally. Sarkar lacks any medical qualifications. His educational qualification was under matric," said Bidyabharati Nayak, inspector-in-charge (IIC), Marine police station, Aryapalli.

Despite this, he was treating patients and prescribing medicines, she said.

Several medicines, injections, equipment, and testing machines have been seized from their clinics, police said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG