Two families assaulted over dogs in separate incidents in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) The police in Navi Mumbai have registered two cases in connection with alleged assaults on the members of two families over dogs in separate incidents, an official said on Sunday.

The families were assaulted at different locations in Nerul on Saturday night, and those at the receiving end sustained injuries, he said.

In the first case, one Mhatre family and a few others got into an altercation with a 24-year-old woman and her sister, who were feeding stray dogs. The accused later barged into the house of the woman and beat up them and their family members.

The police on Sunday registered a case against eight persons under Indian Penal Code sections concerning assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt to someone.

In the second matter, five members of one Perve family picked a fight with a 65-year-old woman over her puppy’s barking.

The accused forcibly entered the complainant’s home and verbally abused her family members before physically attacking them, said the official from Nerul police station, citing the case registered in the matter on Sunday. PTI COR NR