Two families clash over land dispute in MP's Guna; cross FIRs filed, 3 arrested

Guna, Jul 22 (PTI) An elderly woman and her husband were allegedly beaten up by another man and his family over a land dispute in Fatehgarh village of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Monday, a police official said.

However, the accused have claimed the elderly woman, her husband and their nephew were forcibly removing a boundary wall from government land to lay claim on it.

Both sides registered FIRs against each other in the incident, a video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen falling on the road while a man puts his knee on her and slaps her, while an elderly man is seen being beaten with sticks.

"Farid Khan has claimed the land in question is vacant government land and he had encroached on it for the last 35 years and using it for keeping goods as well as his domestic animals. However, Deepchandra Lodhi says the land belongs to him. He said Khan objected when he and his family were removing a stone wall," the official said.

"Both sides have accused each other of assault. Acting on the complaint of Farid Khan's son Rafiq, an FIR was registered against Deepchandra Lodhi, his wife Ramvati and nephew Mantu. On the complaint of Deepchandra, a case was registered against Farid Khan, his son, Rafiq Khan and grandson Raju Khan," the official added.

Khan, his son and grandson were later arrested, while further probe continues, he said. PTI COR MAS BNM