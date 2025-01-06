Two family members feared drowned in Ganga while bathing in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Two members of a family are feared drowned while bathing in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Station House Officer Dhirendra Singh said JK Mishra (50), from Daranagar area, along with his yonger brother Janardan Mishra (45), his son Shikhar (28) and nephew Rishabh Mishra (20) had gone to Kada Ghat to perform rituals marking the 10th day of their father's demise.

The four went to bathe in the river but were swept away after venturing into deep water, Singh said.

Locals managed to rescue JK Mishra and his son with the help of divers. The duo was taken to a community health centre, where JK Mishra died during treatment, the officer said.

Advertisment

Janardan Mishra and his son remain missing and search operations by divers are underway, the SHO added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ