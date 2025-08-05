Two farm labourers electrocuted, 2 injured in MP's Raisen district

Raisen (MP), Aug 5 (PTI) Two farm labourers were electrocuted and as many suffered burn injuries while planting paddy in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at Rosra village in Udaipura tehsil, around 100 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Udaypura police station in-charge Jaswant Singh said that workers were planting paddy when one of them, Ram Mohan Ahirwar (18), went to chase away cows that had strayed into the field.

He said that the teen got electrocuted as the current from a damaged wire of the water pump on the field spread on the boundary fencing.

Singh said three others also suffered an electric shock when they went to rescue him.

The official said Ram Mohan and a labourer identified as Omkar (26) died on the spot, while two others suffered serious burns and were admitted to a civil hospital.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.