Two farm labourers from Rajasthan drown in Gujarat canal

Bhuj, Nov 4 (PTI) Two farm labourers, including a 17-year-old girl, hailing from Rajasthan drowned, while an equal number were missing after they jumped into a canal to save a child in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

According to a Rapar police station official, a child accidentally fell into the main branch of the Narmada canal near Salari village in the afternoon. On seeing the child struggling in waters, four persons jumped into the canal to save him.

The child was eventually rescued, but two of the farm labourers drowned, he said.

Local residents later fished out the bodies of the duo, while the two others, including a woman, were missing and feared drowned, police sub-inspector Premji Faneja said.

Advertisment

A rescue team was searching for the missing persons, he said.

All four were farm labourers hailing from neighbouring Rajasthan, said the sub-inspector.

"Four persons jumped into the Narmada canal to save a child who fell into the water body and started drowning. While the child was saved, two persons, including a teenage girl (aged 17) drowned. The two others, including a woman, were missing," Faneja said. PTI COR KA RSY