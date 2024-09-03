Two farmers drown in Ganga in UP's Bijnor; search ops on

Bijnor (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Two farmers drowned in the Ganga river on Tuesday in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, after their boat capsized while they were collecting fodder for their livestock, police said.

A third farmer accompanying them on the boat swam to safety in the incident that occurred in the afternoon in the Mandawar police station area, they said.

"One of the three farmers, identified as Yusuf, on the boat managed to swim to safety, while efforts are ongoing to locate the two missing individuals," Mandawar police station in-charge Madhav Singh Bisht said.

Bisht said that the farmers were crossing the Ganga in a boat to fetch fodder when it overturned due to the river's swift current.

Divers are actively searching for the two missing farmers -- Shamshad (43) and Shamoon (35) , he added. PTI COR KIS RPA