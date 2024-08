Bhind, Aug 12 (PTI) Two farmers were electrocuted in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Himmatpura village and the bodies have been sent for post mortem, Mehgaon police station in charge Shakti Yadav said.

"Vishal Gurjar (40) and his cousin Harikrishna Gurjar (45) came in contact with a live wire while planting paddy in their field. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," Yadav said. PTI COR ADU BNM