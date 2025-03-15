Two farmers electrocuted in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two farmers were electrocuted in Shahpur Gopalpur area here after coming in contact with an electric fence while working in their agricultural field, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said Shripal Yadav (55) and his nephew Ravi Yadav (30), residents of Shahpur Gopalpur, were irrigating their field on Friday evening when they came into contact with an electric fence, installed to protect the crop from animals.

Both men sustained severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital they were declared dead, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent them for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN NB