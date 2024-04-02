Two farmers electrocuted to death in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) Two farmers died after being electrocuted while repairing a submersible motor supplying water to their farms in a village in Nagpur district, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at Khursapar village under Kalmeshwar police station limits, around 40 km from Nagpur city, and the deceased were identified as Gaurav Govinda Borade (35) and Anil Chaudhary (41), both residents of Mohapa village, they said.

The farmers ventured to repair a malfunctioning submersible motor at a lake and died from electric shock, said the officials, adding a case of accidental death was registered by police. PTI COR RSY