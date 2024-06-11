Two farmers killed in lightning strikes in Akola district

Akola, Jun 11 (PTI) At least two farmers were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Akola district of Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Shaligram Dongre from Tiparala village and 30-year-old Shubham Tapre, a resident of Khaparwada village.

Dongre was hit by a bolt from the sky while standing under a tree, while Tapre was hit in a field.

Cases of accidental deaths have been registered at Murtijapur rural police station.