Two farmers missing after falling into tunnel linking Nira and Bhima rivers

Pune, Nov 22 (PTI) Two farmers were missing after falling into a 300 feet deep tunnel linking the Nira and Bhima rivers in Pune district on Wednesday evening and search was on for them, officials said.

Advertisment

Anil Bapurao Narute and Ratilal Balbhim Narute were pulling up a submersible water pump through an open shaft of the tunnel near Akole village in Indapur tehsil when the rope snapped and they fell down, said a district administration official.

The two were apparently lifting water for irrigation using the pump. The incident took place around 5.30 pm, he said.

District officials as well as personnel from the Walchandnagar police station were carrying out a search operation, said inspector Vikram Salunkhe of the police station. PTI SPK KRK