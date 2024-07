Thane: Two persons are feared dead after they entered the Barvi Dam in Thane district on Thursday amid heavy rains, an official said.

Ganesh Chindu Kene (35) of Dongarnhave, and Dyaneshwar Budhaji Gondhali (35) of Shastri Nagar in Dudhalepada may have been swept away and a search operation is underway at the site, he added.

How they got into the dam amid such heavy rains is not known, the district official said.