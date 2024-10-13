Two feared drown during idol immersion in UP

Gonda (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two youths were feared drowned while another was rescued after being swept away in Manwar river during idol immersion, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night and a search is underway to trace them, Chapiya police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Rai said.

Mankapur's Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Yashwant Rao said during the immersion of Durga idols at Piprahi Ghat of the Manwar river, three youths carrying idols were swept into deep water.

People present on the spot rescued one youth safely, but Satyam Vishwakarma (22) and Manjeet Gupta (18), residents of Mahuli Khori, are missing. PTI COR CDN DV DV