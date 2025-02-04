Two fetuses successfully excised from 3-day-old child's abdomen in Maharashtra

Amravati/Buldhana, Feb 4 (PTI) Days after a woman was detected with 'fetus in fetu', an extremely rare condition, two fetuses were removed successfully post-delivery from her three-day-old child's abdomen in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, doctors said.

The 32-year-old woman from Buldhana district was detected with the rare congenital anomaly, in which a malformed fetus is located within the body of another fetus, last month when she underwent sonography as part of regular health check-up.

The woman delivered a baby boy on February 1 at Buldhana Women's Hospital. Subsequently, she and the child were shifted to a super specialty government hospital in Amravati district where a team of doctors operated upon the newborn to remove two fetuses from his stomach, they said.

The boy was operated under the supervision of Dr Usha Gajbhiye at Amravati Divisional Hospital.

Talking to reporters, Dr Gajbhiye said there were two twins like fetuses with hands and legs in the stomach of the three-day-old child.

The fetuses were removed successfully during the operation and the baby and mother were doing well, she said.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Buldhana hospital, Dr Prasad Agarwal, who conducted sonography on the woman when she was 35-week pregnant, told reporters last Tuesday that 'fetus in fetu' is one of the rarest medical conditions, occurring one in five lakh cases.

Only about 200 such cases have been reported (across the world) till now, that, too, after delivery, including 10-15 cases in India, he had said.

"But I was lucky and vigilant enough to notice something very unusual with this baby, grossly normal growing fetus with a few bones and a fetus-like structure in its abdomen," Dr Agarwal said.

"It struck me immediately that this is not normal. It was 'fetus in fetu', one of the rarest cases in the world. We asked for a second opinion and the case was confirmed by radiologist Dr Shruti Thorat," he had said.