Two feuding Chhattisgarh Cong leaders meet state unit chief Baij

Raipur, May 3 (PTI) AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla on Friday met the party's state unit chief Deepak Baij here amid an alleged tussle between the two leaders.

Baij said he held separate meetings with Khera and Shukla this evening at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state office in capital Raipur, and added he would send a report on it to the central leadership.

"I tried to find out what took place. I will inform the AICC about it. Now party leaders in Delhi will decide who is right and who is wrong. Whatever has happened is a matter of the party," Baij told reporters.

When asked about the issue, Khera told reporters she has spoken to the state president and she will inform about the matter after holding a press conference.

According to Congress sources, an argument took place between Khera, who is AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, and Shukla on April 30 in the party office over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day.

In a post on X, Khera at the time said, "A daughter is not safe in Mata Kaushalya's paternal home. People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will reveal." Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya.

Hours after Khera's post, a video went viral on social media in which she purportedly said she was resigning due to an "insult".

The purported video showed Khera talking over the phone in the initial moments and later only a female voice is heard.

"What has happened to me today has not happened in 40 years. I have been insulted. A video of him shouting at me was also shot. I was asked to get out. When I talk to him, he yells at me. I told you earlier also. I am also resigning from the party," she purportedly said.

Latching on to the video clip, the BJP had accused the opposition party of disrespecting women leaders. PTI TKP BNM