Two fire incidents in Kolkata; no report of any injury

Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) Two fire incidents were reported in the city on Saturday, police said.

There was no report of any person injured in the two fire incidents, they said.

The first fire broke out at a building in central Kolkata's Dalhousie area in the early hours of the day while the second one was at a restaurant in the southern part of the city's Jodhpur Park area at around 6.15 PM, an officer of the fire department said.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that broke out around 4.30 am at a building behind the Bankshall Court in Garstin Place, he added.

"It took nearly over an hour for the seven fire tenders to douse the blaze. But during the cooling process, there was another fire which was promptly doused by our firefighters," the officer said.

Though it seems that the fire was a result of an electrical short circuit, the fire department was waiting for the forensics report to confirm the cause, he said.

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur Park area, five fire tenders took around 35 minutes to douse the flame that broke out at the restaurant. PTI SC RG