Two firms have been assigned to repair damaged gate of Pampa Sagar dam: DCM Shivakumar

Koppal (Karnataka), Aug 11 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said two contractor firms have been approached to repair the damaged gate of Pampa Sagar Dam on Tungabhadra river.

The DCM, who visited the spot following the incident, said there was a possibility of damage to the dam after its 19th gate was swept away.

"We have informed two experienced contractors about it and provided them designs. Their team too visited this place in the night. They are also trying to restore the gate of the dam," Shivakumar, who holds Water Resources portfolio, told reporters here.

According to him, at about 12.50 am on Sunday, the crest gate of the dam was swept away.

As there was a possibility of damage to the structure of the dam, all the gates were opened from where 38,000 cusecs of water is being released to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the DCM said, adding that the inflow is 28,000 cusecs.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were also informed about the release of water, the DCM said. He also said out of 38,000 cusecs of water being released, 35,000 is flowing from the 19th gate itself.

Shivakumar said the over 70-year-old dam irrigates 12 lakh acres of land. There is a separate authority for this dam, which is governed by three states -- Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said 63 TMC to 65 TMC water can be stored at present to see that the broken gate of the dam is repaired.

Out of the 90 TMC water to be released to the neighbouring state, 25 TMC has already been released after gate broke.

He said the Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are working together after the gate gave way. Instructions have been given to people in two km radius to stay alert and not to venture close to the river.

"There is an emergency situation, we will not allow anyone to visit here. There is a technical aspect and this dam is a national property. We will work to protect this dam," the DCM said.

He also said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier planned to offer 'Bagina' to the river but now it has been postponed.

To a question, the DCM said the government will not blame any official for this as everybody has been doing good work.

"Sometimes these accidents happen. Our first work is to solve this problem," Shivakumar said. PTI GMS SS