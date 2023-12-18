Two fishermen drown as fishing boat capsizes

Mangaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) Two fishermen drowned when their fishing boat capsized due to rough weather off Shiroor in Udupi district in the early hours of Monday, police sources said.

Three persons ventured into the sea in a boat from Shiroor Kalihitlu on Sunday night. The mishap took place around 1.30 am on Monday, the sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Sattar (45) of Shiroor and Mohammad Yusuf Nisba (49) of Bhatkal. The third person in the boat, Buddu Mukhtar (37), was rescued by fishermen from another boat.

The Coast Guard force and police personnel reached the spot. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station.

Udupi district-in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar offered her condolences to the families of the deceased. The minister, who is presently in Delhi, has instructed officials to take steps to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, sources said. PTI MVG MVG SS