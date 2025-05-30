Two fishermen drown in sea amid red alert in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 30 (PTI) Two fishermen were suspected to have drowned after allegedly venturing into the waters in violation of safety advisories in Dakshina Kannada district, which is under a red alert due to heavy rainfall and sea turbulence, officials said on Friday.

Their bodies are yet to be recovered. Search and rescue operations could not be taken up due to the severity of turbulence in the sea, according to the local fishermen from Thota Bengre, despite the men and machinery were ready to launch the operation.

The deceased have been identified as Yashavanth and Kamalaksha, residents of Thotabengre near Mangaluru, they added.

According to local authorities, despite the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for the region, the two had gone fishing early on Thursday. Remnants of the motorised country craft were washed onto the shore.

The district administration had warned residents, particularly those near riverbanks and coastal areas, to stay away from waterbodies in light of the inclement weather. PTI CORR AMP KH