Two flights cancelled in Vijayawada, Tirupati airports, all operations affected: Officials

Amaravati, Jul 19 (PTI) Two flights were cancelled and all flight operations are experiencing delays at Vijayawada and Tirupati airports in Andhra Pradesh, following a global IT outage, officials said on Friday.

The Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram witnessed a flight cancellation, a round trip IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to the city, an official said.

“One flight has been cancelled. Bengaluru–Vijayawada–Bengaluru flight from IndiGo airline. It was scheduled for 8 pm and all the other flights are delayed because of the software outage,” Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmikant Reddy told PTI.

According to Reddy, five flights came on time in the morning before the mass outage struck on a global scale, starting in Australia.

He said the flights started getting delayed from 11.30 am onwards and IndiGo airline was worst hit. Out of 23 flights, Reddy said 12 were delayed for up to 45 minutes.

One IndiGo flight to Tirupati from Hyderabad was cancelled, Airport Director K M Basavaraju said.

“Mostly, IndiGo flights are getting delayed. Six flights got affected as of now. We are encountering delays in all flight operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source noted that passengers are expressing frustration at the disrupted flight schedules at Tirupati airport while airline staff are helplessly 'promising' to resolve the issues by evening, tonight or tomorrow.

IndiGo issued a statement saying the airline is "committed to ensuring the safety and comfort" of its customers and…"making every effort to resolve the issue with utmost priority and urgency”.

According to IndiGo, the flight delays and cancellations took place due to "global outages faced by its cloud server and software provider". PTI STH ANE