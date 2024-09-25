Two flights diverted as rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Two flights were diverted out of Mumbai Airport on Wednesday due to the inclement weather in the city, an airport official said.

Besides, seven flights of different airlines had to make a go-around till 8.09 pm before getting clearance for landing, he said.

The two diverted flights included IndiGo flight 6E1052, which initially did a go-around before finally getting diverted to Ahmedabad.

The city is witnessing heavy showers since afternoon, leading to waterlogging and disruption of traffic. PTI IAS KRK