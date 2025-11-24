Two flights from Kochi cancelled due to volcanic eruption in Ethiopia

Kochi: Two international flights scheduled to depart from Kochi airport were cancelled on Monday due to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, officials said.

According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), flights bound for Jeddah and Dubai were cancelled as a precaution following the eruption.

The cancelled flights are Indigo service 6E1475 (Cochin–Dubai) and Akasa Air flight QP550 (Cochin–Jeddah).

Airport authorities said the flight operations will resume once the conditions improve.