Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has said 182 tourists will be brought back to Maharashtra from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arranged a special flight each of Air India and IndiGo to bring back the stranded tourists in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, said Mohol, MP from Pune, in a video posted on X.

The state government will bear the expenses, he added. PTI MR KRK