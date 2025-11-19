National

Thiruvananthapuram: Two flights from the Middle East region to Sri Lanka were diverted to the international airport here on Wednesday due to bad weather over Colombo.

One was a Turkish Airline flight from Istanbul with 258 passengers and 10 crew and the other one was of SriLankan Airlines from Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 188 people, including 8 crew members, onboard, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in a release.

Both flights landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport around 7 am and departed for Colombo at 8.38 am and 8.48 am, respectively, after the weather cleared there, TIAL said.

