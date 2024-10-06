Two foreign mountaineers stranded in Chamoli rescued

New Delhi: Four SDRF mountaineers successfully rescued the foreign mountaineers stranded at an elevation of more than 6,000 metres at Chaukhamba III peak on Sunday.

Conducted by the Indian Air Force, SDRF, NDRF, Army, and local administration, the operation began on October 4, 2024, following a report from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation about two women mountaineers, one from the USA and the other from the UK, being stranded.

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: The rescue operation for two climbers, one from the USA and one from the UK, trapped on Mount Chaukhamba concluded successfully after 80 hours. Conducted by the Indian Air Force, SDRF, NDRF, Army, and local administration, the operation began on October 4.

Information about the mountaineers being stranded on the way to the peak was received by the district authorities in Gopeshwar on Thursday after which a requisition was made for IAF helicopters to help in the search and rescue operation.

Michelle Theresa Dvorak of the USA and Fav Jane Manners of the United Kingdom got stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on their way to Chaukhamba III peak located at 6,995 metres after their logistical and technical equipment fell down, the state emergency operations centre said.

Dvorak and Manners were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the India Mountaineering Foundation. The expedition had begun on September 18 and was to conclude on October 18.