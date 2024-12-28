Two foreign nationals among 3 held for supply of 'Malana Cream' worth Rs 2 cr in New Year parties

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Police on Saturday busted a 'charas' syndicate and arrested three people, including two Portuguese nationals, for being in possession of 3.6 kg of the contraband, which they wanted to sell ahead of New Year celebrations, officials said.

Police confiscated 3,684 grams of 'Malana Cream', a sought-after variety of hashish, estimated to cost approximately Rs 2 crore.

According to police, they received information that one Gopal from Himachal Pradesh was on the way to Delhi with 'Malana Cream', which was to then be supplied further in Goa.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said a police team intercepted the vehicle in Delhi and the contraband.

Taking swift action, the team arrested Joe alias Jelmes Savio Fernandes based in Goa who was the receiver of the consignment, the officer said.

On Joe's statement, another person Jordan Furtado was also arrested from Goa, Singh said.

It was found that the syndicate was planning to sell the consignment at rave parties in Goa on Christmas and New Year's Eve, especially to foreigners.

Gopal disclosed he would make Rs 50,000 per kg of drugs delivered in Goa. He would usually plan his itinerary to Goa every month after September, police said.

Joe and Jordan are Portuguese nationals and would sell 'Malana Cream' to foreign nationals as it gave him a huge profit, the DCP added. PTI ALK SKY SKY