Two foreign nationals arrested in Delhi for coercing two Ugandan women into prostitution

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Two foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly forcing two Ugandan women into prostitution after inviting them to India on the pretext of providing jobs, police here said on Wednesday.

The police received a letter from Manobal -- an NGO -- mentioning that a Ugandan woman messaged it about being enticed into coming to India under the pretext of employment but was coerced into prostitution, a senior officer said.

She was allegedly being held captive in an apartment in Govindpuri in the Tuglakabad Extension area.

A police team, along with representatives from the NGO, conducted a raid at the suspected location and rescued the two Ugandan women. One of them arrived in India in December and the other in April, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

They were enticed into coming to India under the pretext of a job by Tanzanian national Lydia Willibad Ulotu and Nigerian citizen Osama Rayner alias Ray, the officer said.

When they arrived in India, they were brought to Tuglakabad Extension and told that Rs 1.5 lakh was spent to arrange their visa and tickets. They were told to pay back Rs 4.5 lakh each, the police said.

When the women stated their inability to pay the money, their passports were seized and they were coerced into prostitution, the police added.

Inquiries revealed that Ulotu arranged clients and kept all the earnings. It was also found that the clients were arranged via a mobile application. The accused have been arrested and an investigation is underway, they added. PTI NIT SZM