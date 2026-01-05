Two foreign nationals detained in Rajasthan's border sensitive area of Anupgarh

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Two foreign nationals were detained by security agencies during a religious procession in the border sensitive area of Anupgarh in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the action was taken by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during the religious procession. After preliminary verification, the two foreigners were handed over to the local police, which detained them and initiated questioning.

Sources said the duo was initially believed to be German nationals but further inquiry revealed they were from Czechoslovakia.

Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said no suspicious material was recovered from them during the initial search.

"They unknowingly came to the border sensitive region. They came with their friends. As of now, nothing seems suspicious," Duhan said.

"Preliminary questioning has revealed that the man and woman are residents of Czechoslovakia. No incriminating material has been found so far, but they are being questioned thoroughly," she added.

Rawla is located in a sensitive border belt along the India-Pakistan international boundary, where entry of foreign nationals is prohibited without prior permission. Police said the case is being taken seriously due to security concerns associated with the border area.

According to the sources, the two had come to Rawla to visit a friend and later joined the procession. The police are now verifying their identity, travel documents, purpose of visit and whether they had the required permissions to enter the restricted area.

Security agencies remain on alert and investigations are underway from all angles, the officials said.