Two foreign nationals held with mephedrone in MP

Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Two foreign nationals have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone during the Madhya Pradesh police's anti-drug campaign, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that the crime branch arrested Orakor Onyeka (34), a Nigerian national, and Benchamat Moon (41), a woman hailing from Thailand.

He said the woman, who worked in spas in Bhopal, allegedly peddled drugs online in Bhopal and Delhi, and 2.95 gms of mephedrone was recovered from her.

The official said the accused duo have criminal cases in Delhi and Bhopal and had been arrested in the past as well.

The crime branch had earlier arrested two accused and recovered 15 gms of mephedrone from them, he said.

Based on information provided by them, more arrests were made. PTI MAS ARU