Two forest employees hurt in shooting by poachers in UP's Pipli forest

Rampur (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Two employees of the forest department were injured after poachers allegedly fired at them in the Bisalpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when staff were on night patrolling duty in the Pipli forest area, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajiv Kumar said.

Some poachers allegedly fired bullets at the staff, leaving two of them -- Aale Hasan and Rupchandra -- injured, Kumar said.

One of them suffered an injury in his hand, while the other employee was hurt in his leg, he said adding that both are now out of danger.

The DFO said seven persons have been identified in connection with the incident and an FIR has been registered against them at the Bisalpur police station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of forest guard Shyamlal against Deepa, Bunty, Pinder, Soni, Kindi, Paramjeet alias Pamma and Manoj Dubey, he added. PTI COR ABN RPA