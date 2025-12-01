Two forest guards arrested for taking Rs 80,000 bribe in Udaipur: ACB

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested two forest guards in Rajasthan's Udaipur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said.

According to the bureau, the accused -- Mahesh Kumar Meena and Vijesh Ahari, both posted at Katorwas forest checkpost -- had allegedly demanded money to release a truck carrying timber.

The complainant told the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that his vehicle was intercepted by the forest staff, who allegedly sought a bribe to let it pass.

During verification of the complaint, the ACB found that the two guards had agreed to accept Rs 80,000, according to a statement.

A trap was laid on Monday, and the two forest guards were caught red-handed while allegedly receiving the bribe amount, the ACB said.