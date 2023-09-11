Two forest officials injured in elephant attack in Odisha

Baripada, Sep 11 (PTI) Two forest officials were injured due to an elephant attack in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday. Forester Pradeep Dehury, in charge of the Badampur Section under the Betnoti forest range, was seriously hurt in the attack on Sunday night while Jatin, a member of the elephant protection squad, suffered a minor injury, Baripada divisional forest officer Santosh Joshi said.

"The forester has suffered chest bone fractures. He was first admitted to Baripada Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for further treatment," the DFO said.

Jatin is undergoing treatment at Baripada Hospital and is doing well, he said.

“If required, we will shift the forester to a private hospital for orthopaedic surgery. His condition is stable now,” Joshi said. PTI COR BBM BBM BDC