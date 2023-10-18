Two former AAP leaders, ex-councillor join Congress in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Two former AAP leaders and an ex-councillor joined the Congress here on Wednesday in the presence of the party's Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The joining ceremony was held at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here.

Addressing a press conference, Lovely welcomed former AAP leaders Prithvi Singh Rathore and Jaiprakash Chauhan, and ex-councillor Rajeev Verma into the party fold.

The three leaders joined the Congress with a number of their supporters.

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Sharma said a large number of applications have been received from leaders of other parties to join the Delhi Congress.

The party will adopt a proper method to welcome them after taking the consent of the local party leadership, he said.