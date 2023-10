New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Two former AAP leaders and an ex-MLC joined the Congress here on Wednesday in the presence of the party's Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

The joining ceremony was held at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here.

Addressing a press conference, Lovely welcomed former AAP leaders Prithvi Singh Rathore and Jaiprakash Chauhan, and former Independent MLC Rajeev Verma, into the party fold. PTI NIT DIV DIV