Two former customs officials get three years in jail for taking bribe at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) A special CBI court here has sentenced two former customs officials to three years' imprisonment for taking bribe from a cinematographer to issue an export certificate for camera equipment in 2018.

Vasudeo Ninave and Jagdish Mondkar, the accused, were held guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act by special judge for CBI cases S H Gwalani on September 5.

The detailed order became available on Thursday.

Ninave and Mondkar were posted as customs superintendent and hawaladar, respectively, at the terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at the time of the incident.

Omkar Raut, a photographer and cinematographer, approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that the duo demanded Rs 5,000 from him and his friend Puneet Desai for issuing an export certificate for the camera equipment they were taking with them to Qatar.

After a negotiation, Desai handed Rs 4,000 to Mondkar in the washroom of the airport's departure lounge as per Ninave's instructions under duress, the complainant alleged.

The court held that there was evidence to suggest clearly that the accused abused their position as public servants and the prosecution was successful in proving its case. PTI AVI KRK