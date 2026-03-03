Two former Indore MLAs return from UAE amid West Asia conflict

Indore, Mar 3 (PTI) Two former legislators from Indore who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the past two days due to the ongoing West Asia conflict returned on Tuesday.

Supporters welcomed Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel, currently with the BJP, at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by presenting them Malvi turbans and cutting a cake.

"There was an atmosphere of fear in Dubai due to the sound of explosions. It feels very comforting to return to Indore," said Patel, former Depalpur legislator.

Sanjay Shukla, former Indore -1 MLA, said, "We were stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions. The Dubai administration has made proper arrangements for accommodation and food for all those stranded there." Both expressed gratitude to the Centre for assistance in their return.

A group of local businessmen also returned from the UAE along with them. They were to return on Sunday, but were stuck because of flight cancellations, family members said.