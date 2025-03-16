Two former J-K lawmakers return to PDP

Srinagar, Mar 16 (PTI) Two former Jammu and Kashmir lawmakers returned to the PDP on Sunday, more than four years after quitting the party.

Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy is a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA while Yasir Reshi served as an MLC.

"Former MLA Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and MLC Yasir Reshi returned to the PDP in presence of Mehbooba Mufti at the party HQ in Srinagar," the party said in a post on X.

"Welcomed by vice-president Mohd Sartaj Madni, Parliamentary Board chief Abdul Rehman Veeri, general secretaries Abdul Haq Khan, Mohammad Khursheed Aalam, senior party leaders and former ministers Syed Nayeem Akhter Andrabi, Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, and Asiya Naqash," it added.

Suharwardy and Reshi were among dozens of senior and second-rung leaders who deserted the PDP in the aftermath of the BJP pulling out of their coalition government in 2018.

They had joined the People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone in 2021.

Over the past year, several former leaders, including Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Khursheed Alam and Basharat Bukhari, have returned to the party. PTI MIJ SZM SZM