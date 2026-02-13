Two former J-K ministers pass away in Jammu following prolonged illness; Assembly mourns loss

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Two former Jammu and Kashmir ministers -- Qamar Ali Akhoon from Kargil and Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah from Devsar in Kulgam -- passed away here on Friday, officials said.

Both leaders were prominent members of the National Conference (NC), with party chief Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing grief over their demise.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, and Chairman Mubarak Gul also mourned the demise of the two veteran politicians and paid tributes, while the assembly observed two-minute silences over the death of the two former ministers.

Akhoon (68) was co-chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) which along with Leh Apex Body (LAB) is engaged in a dialogue with the Centre over the demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh under sixth schedule.

Akhoon, who was not well for sometime, was admitted in Government Medical College Hospital Jammu and breathed his last during treatment Friday morning, officials said.

His body was taken by helicopter to his home town Kargil for last rites, they said, adding a senior NC delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Health Minister Sakeena Itoo visited the hospital on hearing of his demise and paid tributes.

Born on August 15, 1957 in Sangrah village, around 48 km from Kargil town, Akhoon began his political career in the 1980s. He was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 1987 and was re-elected in 1996 from the Kargil assembly constituency. During this period, he served for six years as Minister of State for Works and Power.

In 2002, he was elected unopposed as a councillor and later became the first chief executive councillor and chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, following its formation.

He was again elected to the assembly in 2008 and was inducted into the cabinet headed by Omar Abdullah on October 11, 2009, as Minister for Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution and Transport.

On June 11, 2014, he was appointed adviser to the chief minister while serving as the legislator from the Kargil constituency.

Former forest minister Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah (76) also breathed his last in Jammu on Friday afternoon following prolonged illness. His body was shifted to his home town Devsar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district for last rites.

Shah, the uncle of NC MLA Peerzada Feroze Ahmad, served as forest minister after winning from Qazigund assembly constituency in 1987 elections.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the demise of the former ministers, recalling their contributions towards uplifting people's lives, saying they served the people with honesty, dedication and commitment.

In a condolence message, Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Akhoon. Remembering him as a dedicated public figure, the chief minister said he served the people with commitment and humility throughout his public life.

He also recalled significant contribution of Shah in service of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah extended his sympathies to the bereaved family members of both leaders.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather paid tributes to Akhoon after the House was informed of his demise by NC legislator Tanvir Sadiq on Friday morning. Later, the House observed a two-minute silence for the former minister.

Recalling his long association with the Akhoon, Rather said they both had a cordial relationship and strong bonding. He described him as a down to earth politician connected to the people. "He was practical, humble, realistic, sensible, sincere and a visionary leader," Rather said.

The speaker hailed Akhoon as a consummate political organiser who made significant contributions towards development of the Ladakh region and upliftment of poor and downtrodden, describing his passing as irreparable loss.

The speaker visited Karbala House in Jammu where he paid respects to Akhoon and offered condolences to the family.

The assembly also mourned the demise of Shah. Informing the House of his passing during the second sitting, Chairman Mubarik Gul paid tributes to the departed leader as the assembly observed another two-minute silence for the former minister.