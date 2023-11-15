Two former JD(S) MLAs join Congress in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) Two former MLAs of JD(S) -- R Manjunath and D C Gowrishankar -- along with their supporters joined the ruling Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Gowrishankar was an MLA from Tumakuru Rural and Manjunath had represented Dasarahalli in the city.

Senior JD(S) leader T R Prasad from Bommanahalli in the city too joined the grand old party.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, inducted them into the party.

Siddaramaiah welcomed them into the party fold and said they have quit the JD(S) after they learnt that it has become "communal". PTI GMS RS GMS KH