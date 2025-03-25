Two former Kannada Bigg Boss contestants arrested for brandishing weapon

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Two former contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss have been arrested for allegedly brandishing a weapon in a video clip shared on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Rajath Kishan and Vinay Gowda were taken into police custody today, they added.

According to the police, the duo was allegedly seen holding a machete in a public space in an 18-second video clip, which was shared on the Instagram account of one of them. The clip soon went viral, sparking public outrage.

The machete seen in the video is yet to be recovered.

A case has been registered against them at Basaveshwaranagar police station under Section 270 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

"They were initially served notices to appear before the police and were detained. Now, they have been taken into custody, and arrest procedures have been initiated against them," an officer said. PTI AMP SSK ROH