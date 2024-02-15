Two former MLAs join BJP in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Two former MLAs on Thursday joined the BJP in Chhattisgarh, the ruling party said.

Advertisment

Former MLAs Pramod Sharma and Vidhan Mishra joined the party, a release said.

Sharma, who was elected as a JCC (J) MLA in 2018 had joined Congress ahead of last year's assembly polls, while Mishra was elected as a Congress MLA in 1998 and served as minister of state in the Ajit Jogi government (2000 to 2003).

Mishra parted ways with Congress and joined JCC (J) which was floated by Ajit Jogi in 2016 before leaving it in 2019.

Advertisment

They joined in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state unit president Kiran Singh Deo at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the headquarter of the state BJP in capital Raipur, it said.

Welcoming them, Sai said in the BJP even a worker gets the opportunity to reach high positions, and gave his ascent to the post of CM as an example.

"Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader. Under his leadership, everyone in the country is progressing and there is prosperity everywhere. In the last 5 years, the people of Chhattisgarh bore the brunt of corruption in the Congress rule. Therefore, the people gave BJP the opportunity to serve them," Sai said. PTI TKP BNM BNM